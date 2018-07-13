Home / Top News / World News

U.S. service member dies from non-combat-related injuries in UAE

By Danielle Haynes Follow @DanielleHaynes1 Contact the Author   |  July 13, 2018 at 7:41 PM
July 13 (UPI) -- A U.S. service member injured in a non-combat-related incident at an air base in the United Arab Emirates died this week, the U.S. Department of Defense said.

Staff Sgt. James T. Grotjan, 26, of Waterford, Conn., died Thursday at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center in Germany, four days after sustaining injuries at Al-Dhafra Air Base.

He was assigned to the 4th Civil Engineer Squadron at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base in North Carolina. The airman was part of Operation Inherent Resolve, the mission against the Islamic State.

Grotjan is the third U.S. active service member death this week. Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Andrew Celiz, 32, from Summerville, S.C., died in combat Thursday and Army Cpl. Joseph Maciel died in an insider attack Saturday. Both were taking part in the NATO-led Resolute Support in Afghanistan.

