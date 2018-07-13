Palestinian teen dies, IDF officer injured in Gaza protests

July 13 (UPI) -- A Palestinian teenager died and an Israeli military officer sustained injuries Friday during protests along the Gaza border, officials from both sides of the conflict said.

The Gaza health ministry said 15-year-old Othman Rami Heles died after being shot by Israeli snipers east of Gaza City. About 220 others sustained injuries in the demonstration.

Middle East Eye reported about 30,000 Palestinian protesters gathered along the border as part of the weekly Great March of Return demonstrations. Health officials estimate 138 Palestinians have died since the protests began in March.

The Great March of Return calls for the return of refugees displaced in 1948 from Israel.

The Israel Defense Forces said the demonstration turned violent and a demonstrator threw a grenade at soldiers, injuring an officer. Soldiers said they fired live rounds at the protesters and reported hitting multiple people.

It's unclear if the soldier's injury is related to the shooting death of Heles.

The IDF said other protesters threw bombs, Molotov cocktails and rocks at troops.