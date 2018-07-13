Father of Thai cave survivor said boys planned to be in cave for one hour

July 13 (UPI) -- Members of the soccer team saved from a cave in Thailand this week had only planned on being inside it for about an hour, according to family members.

Tanawut, the father of the youngest survivor, Titan, told CBS This Morning they were forced to run deeper into the cave when fast moving water arrived. Their coach tried to swim to find a way out but the water was too fast and too deep.

Divers on Tuesday rescued the final four boys and their coach from the cave, where they'd been for more than two weeks.

Titan said the first three days in the cave were the hardest, as the group was hungry, cold and had trouble sleeping.

Titan's father, Tanawut, credited the coach for keeping them alive.

"Coach Ake hugged and encouraged him to be strong," Tanawut said.

The boys and their coach are all recovering at Chiang Rai Prachanukroh Hospital and doing well, hospital officials said.

The group's well-being became a serious concern due to the depth of the cave, the rising floodwaters, the lack of rescue options and the possibility that they could be forced to stay there for months.

Australian medic Richard Harris, who stayed in the cave for three days with the boys as the rescue effort was underway, described on Facebook how difficult and dangerous the mission was.

"When it seemed all other options were exhausted, the decision to swim the players out was made and the rescue went ahead," Harris said. "The pressure that was put on [the rescue divers] was immense and they never dropped the ball for a second."

After the rescue, Harris was commended by Australia's foreign minister Julie Bishop.

"He was an integral part of the rescue attempt," Bishop said, adding the doctor was internationally renowned for his cave rescue expertise.

Retired fireman Rick Stanton and fellow diver John Volanthen, who first discovered the team in the cave, played down suggestions of being heroes.

Stanton was one of several divers who spoke at news conference at Heathrow Airport outside London Friday.

When asked how they felt when they discovered the young team alive in the cave, Stanton said, "Initially, of course, excitement, relief that they were still alive.

"Then, of course, when we departed, all we could think about was how we were going to get them out. So there was relief, tempered with uncertainty," Stanton said.

Diver Chris Jewell said diving conditions "were extremely challenging. There was poor visibility and responsibility for another human being's life."

"The Thai authorities took a lot of steps to divert rivers on the mountaintop which we believe bought us as lot of time to get this outcome," he said.

The mission was so dangerous the Thai navy SEALS barely escaped after the last boy and the coach were pulled to safety because the main pump that had been siphoning millions of gallons of rain water out of the cave failed.

Saman Gunan, a 38-year-old former navy SEAL who volunteered as a diver for the rescue mission, lost consciousness and died July 6 as he returned from putting air tanks in place.