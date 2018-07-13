Home / Top News / World News

19 dead in Chinese chemical plant explosion

By Ray Downs  |  July 13, 2018 at 1:01 AM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments

July 13 (UPI) -- At least 19 people are dead and 12 injured after an explosion at a chemical plant in the southwestern Chinese province of Sichuan, officials said.

The explosion occurred at a Hengda-owned plan in an industrial park 6:30 pm on Thursday evening, local time, according to Xinhua.

Local government officials said none of the people who were injured are in critical condition, The South China Morning Post reported.

A fire caused by the explosion raged for several hours until it was eventually contained early Friday morning.

The cause of the blast is under investigation.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
North Korea didn't show up at meeting with U.S. North Korea didn't show up at meeting with U.S.
White House report: Most welfare recipients able to hold jobs, but aren't White House report: Most welfare recipients able to hold jobs, but aren't
Delta cutting routes to counter $2B in extra fuel costs Delta cutting routes to counter $2B in extra fuel costs
FBI deputy Strzok explains texting scandal to irate House lawmakers FBI deputy Strzok explains texting scandal to irate House lawmakers
Chinese media decry Trump trade policy as 'crazy,' blames 'America first' Chinese media decry Trump trade policy as 'crazy,' blames 'America first'