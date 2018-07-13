19 dead in Chinese chemical plant explosion

July 13 (UPI) -- At least 19 people are dead and 12 injured after an explosion at a chemical plant in the southwestern Chinese province of Sichuan, officials said.
The explosion occurred at a Hengda-owned plan in an industrial park 6:30 pm on Thursday evening, local time, according to Xinhua.
Local government officials said none of the people who were injured are in critical condition, The South China Morning Post reported.
A fire caused by the explosion raged for several hours until it was eventually contained early Friday morning.
The cause of the blast is under investigation.