19 dead in Chinese chemical plant explosion

July 13 (UPI) -- At least 19 people are dead and 12 injured after an explosion at a chemical plant in the southwestern Chinese province of Sichuan, officials said.

The explosion occurred at a Hengda-owned plan in an industrial park 6:30 pm on Thursday evening, local time, according to Xinhua.

Local government officials said none of the people who were injured are in critical condition, The South China Morning Post reported.

A fire caused by the explosion raged for several hours until it was eventually contained early Friday morning.

The cause of the blast is under investigation.