U.S. service member killed in Afghanistan combat

July 12 (UPI) -- A U.S. service member died of a combat injury sustained in Afghanistan on Thursday, the second U.S. death in the country in less than a week, military officials said.

Officials with Resolute Support -- the NATO mission in Afghanistan -- declined to identify the service member pending notification of next of kin.

An Afghan security force member died and others sustained injuries in the combat operation, a news release from the mission said.

The death comes less than a week after Army Cpl. Joseph Maciel died in an apparent insider attack in southern Afghanistan. Two others were injured in the attack Saturday.

Resolute Support is a non-combat mission to train, advise and assist Afghan security forces and includes about 16,000 personnel from 39 NATO allies and partners.