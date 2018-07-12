Damage from Mexico quake leads scientists to ancient temple

July 12 (UPI) -- Archaeologists assessing damage caused by an earthquake in Mexico last summer have stumbled onto traces of an ancient temple, officials said.

Scientists located the temple inside the Teopanzolco pyramid in Morelos state, 43 miles south of Mexico City.

The Aztec temple is dedicated to Tlaloc, an Aztec rain god.

Experts believe the temple dates back to 1150 and belongs to Tlahuica culture. Archaeologists, who also found incense burners and ceramic shards, say the temple probably measured 20 feet by 30 feet.

Archaeologists said the discovery will shed new light on Tlahuica civilization.

The scientists from Mexico's National Institute of Anthropology and History found the temple when they used a radar to check for structural damage from the quake on the Teopanzolco pyramid.