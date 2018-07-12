Home / Top News / World News

12 injured in explosion near Cairo airport

By Ray Downs  |  July 12, 2018 at 7:43 PM
July 12 (UPI) -- At least 12 people sustained injuries after an explosion at a military-owned petrochemical plant near the Cairo International Airport on Thursday, the military said.

No deaths were reported. The severity of the injuries were not released.

Two fuel tanks belonging to the company were the source of the blast, military officials said. They blamed hot weather for the incident.

"Because of high temperature, one of the petrochemical vessels exploded," an Egyptian army spokesman said in a statement on Facebook, according to Ahram Online.

Temperatures in the Egyptian capital were in the high 90s throughout the day.

After the blast, the military sent firefighters to contain the fire and rescue teams to tend to the victims.

Images shared on social media show a large plume of smoke rising near the airport.

Air traffic was not disturbed.

