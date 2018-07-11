Special law discussed to prevent Seoul military intervention in politics

SEOUL, July 11 (UPI) -- A discussions are underway to create a special law that forbids military soldiers to intervene in political activities in South Korea.

A defense ministry source told reporters Wednesday the Defense Ministry is drawing up a special law that would mandate the military's neutral standing in politics, according to Yonhap.

The discussion comes amid controversy following the disclosure of a military document that states its plan for a crackdown on demonstrators who participated in candlelight vigils to protest former President Park Geun-hye.

The document detailed plans for declaring martial law and mobilizing military troops and resources.

The special law, discussed as part of the military's reformative plan, will include measures for punishing officials who order an intervention in political activities and establishing the right for lower-ranking officials not to follow such orders.

It will also prevent officials from receiving unfair penalties when denying unlawful orders.