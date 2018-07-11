Home / Top News / World News

Special law discussed to prevent Seoul military intervention in politics

By Wooyoung Lee  |  July 11, 2018 at 5:55 AM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments

SEOUL, July 11 (UPI) -- A discussions are underway to create a special law that forbids military soldiers to intervene in political activities in South Korea.

A defense ministry source told reporters Wednesday the Defense Ministry is drawing up a special law that would mandate the military's neutral standing in politics, according to Yonhap.

The discussion comes amid controversy following the disclosure of a military document that states its plan for a crackdown on demonstrators who participated in candlelight vigils to protest former President Park Geun-hye.

The document detailed plans for declaring martial law and mobilizing military troops and resources.

The special law, discussed as part of the military's reformative plan, will include measures for punishing officials who order an intervention in political activities and establishing the right for lower-ranking officials not to follow such orders.

It will also prevent officials from receiving unfair penalties when denying unlawful orders.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Chris becomes hurricane off coast of North Carolina Chris becomes hurricane off coast of North Carolina
Thai cave rescue: All 12 boys, coach pulled to safety Thai cave rescue: All 12 boys, coach pulled to safety
Catholic bishops attacked as deadly protests continue in Nicaragua Catholic bishops attacked as deadly protests continue in Nicaragua
Typhoon Maria slams Japan, heads to Taiwan, China Typhoon Maria slams Japan, heads to Taiwan, China
J.M. Smucker sells Pillsbury Doughboy in $375M move J.M. Smucker sells Pillsbury Doughboy in $375M move