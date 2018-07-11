S. Korean Education Ministry nulls Korean Air chief's college degree

SEOUL, July 11 (UPI) -- South Korea's Education Ministry has found Korean Air President Cho Won-tae's transfer to Inha University did not meet credit requirements and invalidated his undergraduate degree.

A ministry investigation discovered Inha University illicitly permitted Cho's transfer from a two-year college in the United States in 1998 despite a shortage of his credits to fulfill requirements.

The investigation was part of a government-wide probe into misconduct by Korean Air's owner family, sparked by accusations of assault and abuse by the wife and daughters of Chairman Cho Yang-ho.

"Cho didn't meet the credit requirements for the transfer in the junior year, but the school allowed it," said a ministry official, according to News 1.

Inha University is run by a foundation established by the Cho family's Hanjin Group.

The ministry also ordered the chairman to step down.

Inha University called the education ministry's request "unfair," in a statement Wednesday.

"Such decision can only be made when the chairman causes a significant damage to the school or made a wrongful intervention in school management," the university said.