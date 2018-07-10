Seoul to investigate military plan for crackdown on anti-Park protesters

SEOUL, July 9 (UPI) -- South Korea will investigate the military's controversial plan to use force to quell protesters calling for the impeachment of former President Park Geun-hye last year.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in ordered to set up an independent body to look into the issue, presidential office spokesman Kim Eui-kyeom said during a press briefing on Tuesday, according to Yonhap.

The investigation body will consist of military prosecutors not related to military units responsible for the document and have autonomy from the Defense Ministry.

"The reason for making it independent is that there is a chance that former and current of defense ministry officials are involved (in drawing up the document) and investigation by any related military prosecutors will not be enough to dissolve skepticism," said Kim to reporters.

A military document detailing plans for the crackdown on anti-Park protesters was disclosed last week by a ruling party lawmaker.

The document, dated March 2017, includes plans for declaring martial law and mobilizing military forces in case massive protests erupt across the nation when the court rejects the impeachment of former President Park Geun-hye. It was written by the counter-terrorism and counter-intelligence military agency Defense Security Command.

Thousands of citizens took to the streets from October 2016 to earlier last year, outraged by a series of corruption and influence-peddling scandals of then-President Park Geun-hye. Protests continued every weekend calling Park to step down. In March 2017, the South Korean Constitutional Court reached an unanimous decision to impeach Park.

The Center for Military Human Rights Korea also filed petitions against former and current top officials of the DSC on Tuesday, News 1 reported.

The Seoul-based civic group acquired and released the full military report on its website last week. The report details plans to mobilize military resources and soldiers, including 200 tanks, 550 armored vehicles, 4,800 armed troops and 1,400 special forces in Seoul, as well as nationwide military operations.