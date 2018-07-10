North, South Korean labor unions to hold soccer games in Seoul

SEOUL, July 10 (UPI) -- North and South Korean labor unions will hold joint soccer games in Seoul as part of the effort to promote civilian-level exchanges between two Koreas.

Two biggest labor unions in Seoul announced on Tuesday that they will invite North Korean workers for soccer matches with South Korean unionists from Aug. 10-12.

Some 80 North Korean workers will come to Seoul for the soccer games, co-organized by South Korea's Federation of Korea Trade Unions and the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions and an association of North Korean workers.

It will be held first time since the North-South workers' soccer match in Pyongyang in 2015.

A reciprocal game was planned in 2016 but canceled due to the South Korean government's disapproval.

Following the inter-Korean summit in April, the discussion to resume the stalled soccer games began as tensions have eased between North and South Korea, according to the FKTU.