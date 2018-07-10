11th boy freed from Thai cave in final push of rescue

July 10 (UPI) -- Rescue divers on Tuesday brought three more boys out of a cave in Thailand where they'd been for more than two weeks -- bringing the number to 11 rescued.

One boy and his soccer coach remain underground, along with four divers who have been by their side since they were found early last week.

The group was stranded for nine days before two British divers discovered them a week ago. They became trapped when heavy rains produced flooding underground, a common occurrence at the cave this time of year.

The eight boys rescued on the first two days, being treated in isolation at Chiang Rai hospital, seem healthy and are fever-free, mentally fit and in high spirits, a medical official told CNN.

Dr. Jedsada Chokedamrongsook, secretary of the Thai Health Ministry, said the first group were aged between 14 and 16. They had very low body temperatures and two could have lung inflammation.

One of the boys from the second group had a very low heartbeat, but like the others has responded to treatment well, Chokedamrongsook said.

Medical teams are likely look for signs of Histoplasmosis, also known as "cave disease," an infection caused by breathing in spores of a fungus found in bird and bat droppings, according to the Mayo Clinic.

The boys will likely remain under observation for at least seven days and in quarantine to protect them from potential infections while they regain strength. They are also being slowly re-acclimated to bright light.

As family and friends wait to see them, plans are being made for the reunion.

At the Prasitsart School in Mae Sai, friends of the youngest boy trapped, told CNN they were looking forward to sharing a big plate of fried chicken, the boy's favorite and something he mentioned to his parents in a letter delivered from inside the cave.