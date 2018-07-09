British foreign minister Boris Johnson resigns over Brexit plan

July 9 (UPI) -- British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, the leader of the country's planned exit from the European Union, resigned on Monday.

His departure came hours after David Davis, Britain's Brexit secretary, resigned.

Their departures call into question Prime Minister Theresa May's plans to keep Britain closely tied to the EU despite its lack of membership in the 28-member bloc. They also show opposition to May's strategy.

May accepted Johnson's resignation.

Britain's official exit from the EU is expected in March 2019, with negotiations to handle trade matters continuing.

A backlash in parliament is underway by Conservative Party members who object to May's plan to accept a "common rulebook" on EU trade procedures. It implies the import and export of goods will follow EU rules, with Britain having no say as a "ruletaker" and not rule maker.

While May's Conservative Party leadership may now be in jeopardy due to the resignations, pro-Brexit members of parliament have not called for her resignation or a new round of elections. It's not yet known if there are enough votes in parliament to defeat her.