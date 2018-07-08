Tropical Storm Chris forms off Carolinas; Beryl to weaken

July 6 (UPI) -- Tropical Storm Chris formed off a tropical depression along the Carolinas' coast early Sunday morning as Beryl remained a storm, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Chris, third tropical storm of the 2018 season, became a depression on Friday afternoon.

Chris was stationary about 160 miles south of Cape Hatteras, N.C. with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph, according to the NHC 11 a.m. EDT advisory.

The NHC forecasts the storm to meander off the coast for the next several days. They expect Chris to become a hurricane by mid-week with additional strengthening forecast afterward.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles from the center.

No coastal watches or warnings are effect because of Chris.

Tropical Storm Beryl is moving west-northwestward at 23 mph toward the Lesser Antilles, according to the 8 a.m. EDT post. It is 210 miles east of Martinique and 235 miles east of Dominic

Tropical storm warnings are in effect for Dominica and Guadeloupe.

Tropical storm watches are in effect for Martinique, St. Martin, St. Barthelemy, Saba, St. Eustatius and St. Maarten.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles from the center.

Beryl is expected to remain on its current path, crossing the Lesser Antilles on Sunday, cross the island chain Sunday night and proceed near or south of the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico on Monday. according to the NHC.

Forecasters expect gradual weakening during the next 48 hours and it will degenerate into a trough of low pressure as it moves across the Lesser Antilles and into the eastern Caribbean Sea by Monday.