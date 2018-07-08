Tropical Storm Chris forms off Carolinas; Beryl remains storm

July 6 (UPI) -- Tropical Storm Chris formed off a tropical depression along the Carolinas' coast early Sunday morning as Beryl remained a storm, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The third tropical storm of the 2018 season became a depression on Friday afternoon.

Chris was stationary about 150 miles south of Cape Hatteras, N.C. with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph, according to the NHC 5 a.m. EDT advisory.

The NHC forecasts the storm to meander off the coast for the next several days and accelerate northeast on Tuesday. They expect Chris to become a hurricane by mid-week.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles from the center.

No coastal watches or warnings are effect because of Chris.

Tropical Storm Beryl is moving west-northwestward at 20 mph toward the Lesser Antilles, according to the 8 a.m. EDT post. It is 190 miles east of Barbados and 285 miles east of Martinique.

Tropical storm warnings are in effect for Dominica and Guadeloupe.

Tropical storm watches are in effect for Barbados, Martinique, St. Martin, St. Barthelemy, Saba, St. Eustatius and St. Maarten.

Beryl is expected to remain on its current path, crossing the Lesser Antilles Sunday and moving near or south of the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico Monday, according to the NHC.

Forecasters expect gradual weakening during the next 48 hours and it will degenerate into a trough of low pressure as it moves across the Lesser Antilles and into the eastern Caribbean Sea by Monday.