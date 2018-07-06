New U.S. ambassador to South Korea begins term in Seoul

SEOUL, July 6 (UPI) -- Harry Harris, new U.S. ambassador to South Korea, arrived in Seoul on Friday, two months after he was tapped for the diplomatic post.

The former leader of the U.S. Pacific Command will be filling the position, which had remained vacant for more than a year since the former Ambassador Mark Lippert finished his term in January 2017.

"It will be a great privilege for me to serve as President Trump's representative in a country that's an ally and important partner of the U.S., not only in Northeast Asia but globally, Harris said in a video posted on the Facebook page of the U.S. Embassy in Seoul.

"For decades now, our two nations have stood together, the closest of friends and the strongest of allies. I intend to do everything I can to maintain that bond," he said.

Harris, born in Japan to a U.S. Navy soldier and a Japanese mother, graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy in 1978. He has served much of career as a {link:naval flight officer. : "http://time.com/3895434/admiral-harry-harris-us-pacific-command-china-japan-asia/" target="_blank"}

"My father served in the U.S. Navy mostly in East Asia. He would talk stories about his Korean War experiences," he said in the video.