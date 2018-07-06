Category 1 Beryl the first hurricane of Atlantic season

July 6 (UPI) -- Tropical Storm Beryl strengthened into a hurricane early Friday, becoming the first Atlantic hurricane of the 2018 season.

In less than a day, the tiny storm quickly intensified from a tropical storm to a Category 1 hurricane, the National Hurricane Center said.

The center of the storm was located 1,045 miles east-southeast of the Lesser Antilles and was moving west near 15 mph, the NHC said in an 11 a.m. update.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward as many as 10 miles from the center and tropical storm-force winds extend as many as 35 miles.

Beryl had sustained winds Friday of 80 mph, which were expected to strengthen over the next few days.

No coastal watches or warnings have been issued.

Forecasters said they expect the storm to pick up speed over the weekend and approach the Lesser Antilles before crossing the island chain late Sunday or Monday.

The chance of some islands receiving a direct impact are increasing, but experts say because Beryl is still a small hurricane it's too early to tell exactly where it could hit.

The storm is expected to weaken Monday as it reaches the eastern Caribbean.