Beryl, first Atlantic hurricane in '18 season, weakens into tropical storm

July 6 (UPI) -- A day after Hurricane Beryl became the first hurricane of the 2018 Atlantic Hurricane System, the system weakened into a tropical storm, the National Hurricane Center said Saturday morning.

Barbados and Dominica have issued tropical storm warnings ahead of the storm. There also are tropical storm watches for Saba and St. Eustatius, St. Lucia, Martinique, Guadeloupe, St. Martin and St. Barthelemy.

The center of the storm was located 720 miles east-southeast of the Lesser Antilles and was moving west-northwest at 14 mph, the NHC said in its 11 a.m. EDT update. The storm had sustained winds of 80 mph, and hurricane-force winds extend 10 miles from the center and tropical storm-force winds 35 miles from the center.

Forecasters said they expect the storm to pick up speed over the weekend and approach the Lesser Antilles before crossing the island chain late Sunday or early Monday. They expected Tropical Storm Beryl to weaken over the next two days.

On the forecast track, the storm could move south of Puerto Rico and make landfall along the southern coast of the Dominican Republic and Cuba.