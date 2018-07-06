At least 24 dead in explosions at Mexican fireworks shops

July 6 (UPI) -- Authorities said at least two dozen people have died in a pair of explosions at fireworks shops in Tultepec, Mexico.

At least 49 other people were injured in the blasts, authorities said.

Emergency crews were responding to the first explosion when the second went off. Firefighters, police officers and civilians were among the dead, officials said.

At least four workshops also were destroyed by the blasts, which were set off by an ignited powder keg. A fire that triggered the explosion was brought under control.

Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto expressed "deep regret" about for deadly explosions.

Mexico State Gov. Alfredo Del Mazo instructed agencies to help cover medical costs and funeral expenses for victims and their families.

"The Secretaries of Government, health and safety are already in Tultepec coordinating the work of the Relief Corps," Mazo said in a tweet.

Tultepec -- located 20 miles from Mexico City -- is known as Mexico's pyrotechnic capital, where explosions killed more than 40 people in 2016.