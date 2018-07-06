49 people missing after tourist boat capsizes in Thailand

July 5 (UPI) -- At least one man is dead and 49 people are missing after a tourist boat capsized amid rough seas off the coast of the island of Phuket.

The boat named "The Phoenix" was carrying about 90 passengers, who were mostly Chinese tourists, according to Police Lt. Colonel Somsak Sophakarn, the deputy chief of Phuket's Chalong Provincial Police Station, CNN reported.

Approximately 50 people had been rescued and taken to shore as of Friday afternoon in Thailand.

Rescue workers are continuing to search for the missing passengers. Officials said the Thai Royal Navy is assisting in rescue efforts with divers and helicopters.

Seas were rough on Friday and a weather warning was put out, but several tourists boats and other sea recreational vehicles went out, anyways.

As a result, Phuket Governor Noraphat Plothong said there were three emergency incidents on Friday and a total of 138 people were in need of rescue, the Phuket News reported.

Another tourist boat carrying 39 people sunk off the southeast coast of Phuket. All 39 people were safely recovered.

In the third incident, a Russian couple on jet skis got lost, but were eventually found, the Bangkok Post reported.