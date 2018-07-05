Tropical Storm Beryl forms east of Lesser Antilles

July 5 (UPI) -- Tropical Storm Beryl, the second named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season, formed Thursday, the National Hurricane Center said, though it's not expected to be a serious threat.

The center of the storm was located 1,385 miles east-southeast of the Lesser Antilles and was moving west at 16 mph as of the NHC's 11 a.m. EDT update. It had sustained winds of 40 mph.

There were no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

NHC forecasters said they expect the storm to dissipate over the weekend before hitting land -- upper-level winds should tear the storm up. On the forecast track, the storm was expected to head northwest toward the Lesser Antilles.