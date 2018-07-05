Seoul court upholds disclosure of lawmakers' budget use

SEOUL, July 5 (UPI) -- The Seoul High Court ruled on Thursday that lawmakers should disclose details of their budget use for legislation activities.

The court ruled in favor of a local civic group in the second trial against the National Assembly Secretariat. In 2017, the civic group named "Catch the Tax Thief" requested the National Assembly to reveal details of expenses of lawmakers' legislation and policy development activities, Yonhap reported.

The court ruled in favor of the civic group in the first trial. The National Assembly Secretariat appealed. The court rejected the appeal on Thursday.

The court victory came two months after the Supreme Court ruled in favor of another civic group's request for the disclosure of "special activity funds" in May.

The People's Solidarity for Participatory Democracy filed a suit against the National Assembly Secretariat in 2015 for opening the use of special activity funds. The funds have been widely abused by lawmakers as they are not required to submit receipts to the state, according to the PSPD.

A local lawmaker was hit hard before when he used part of the funds to support his child's overseas studies.