'Items of interest' found at home of accused Toronto serial killer

July 5 (UPI) -- Canadian police said they have found "items of interest" at the home of suspected serial killer Bruce McArthur, and will return Thursday to look for more.

The discovery at the property came a day after Toronto police said they relaunched their search of the home, where they found human remains earlier this year.

McArthur, 66, is charged with eight counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of seven men connected to Toronto's Gay Village -- Andrew Kinsman, Soroush Mahmudi, Skandaraj Navaratnam, Selim Esen, Dean Lisowick, Abdulbasir Faizi and Kirushna Kumar Kanagaratnam.

McArthur faces an eighth charge, for the death of Mejeed Kayhan, an Afghan man who immigrated to Canada and went missing in 2012. His body has yet to be found.

Police investigators and a forensic anthropologist searched McArthur's home Wednesday morning. Hours later, they discovered potential evidence and the coroner's office was called in.

A large, dark-colored bag was carried out of a ravine and loaded into a van by authorities. Police have not specified what items were found.

Police dogs searched at least 100 properties linked to McArthur over the past two months. However, they say the dogs only picked up a scent at the property in Mallory Crescent, where the remains of seven others were found.

Police say McArthur, who was arrested in January, buried body parts in potted plants on properties where he worked as a landscaper. They say he met his victims through dating apps.