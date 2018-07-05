Court: Megaupload founder Kim Dotcom can be extradited to U.S.

July 5 (UPI) -- A New Zealand court has ruled Kim Dotcom, the founder of file-sharing website Megaupload, can be extradited to the United States, breaking an 17-month impasse on the issue.

In documents from New Zealand's Court of Appeals, the court ruled Dotcom and three co-accused -- Bram Van der Kolk, Matthias Ortmann and Finn Batato -- can be extradited to the United States to face charges of money laundering and breach of copyright.

"We are satisfied that New Zealand law permits extradition for copyright infringement in the circumstances of this case," the court said. "The appellants are accused of conduct that, if proved, would establish extradition offenses in New Zealand law."

The final decision on extradition now rests with Justice Minister Andrew Little.

Ira Rothken, Dotcom's U.S.-based attorney, said he's disappointed by the court's decision, but will seek a review with the New Zealand Supreme Court.

"We have now been to three courts each with a different legal analysis -- one of which thought that there was no copyright infringement at all," Rothken said. "We will seek review with the New Zealand Supreme Court."

Last year, a New Zealand High Court similarly ruled Dotcom could be extradited.

Dotcom, Ortmann, van der Kolk and Batato are charged in the United States with engaging in criminal copyright infringement and money laundering activity that cost copyright holders more than $500 million.