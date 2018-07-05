Home / Top News / World News

34 dead after ferry sinks off Indonesia coast

By Ray Downs  |  July 5, 2018 at 1:01 AM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments

July 5 (UPI) -- At least 34 people are confirmed dead after a ferry sunk off the coast of Indonesia on Tuesday.

The ferry was traveling off the coast of Indonesia's South Sulawesi province when it began to take on water and sink. The captain of the ferry then deliberately crashed into Selayar Island to save as many lives as possible, said Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, spokesman for Indonesia's disaster management agency, according to CNN.

The ferry was carrying 189 passengers and 155 survived the incident. According to Sky News, the survivors spent the night on the sunken boat until they were rescued the next morning.

Sone of the people who came to the passengers' rescue were fisherman who work in the area.

Indonesia's Director-General of Sea Transportation, Agus Purnomo, said the captain and the owner of the ferry were the last two people to leave the vessel.

Tuesday's deadly incident comes less than a month after a ferry sung in Indonesia's Lake Toba, in Sumatra, causing nearly 200 people to go missing.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Judge dismisses lawsuit accusing Trump campaign of Russia collusion Judge dismisses lawsuit accusing Trump campaign of Russia collusion
Lava whirlwind caught on two-month mark of Kilauea eruption Lava whirlwind caught on two-month mark of Kilauea eruption
Japanese tourist dies climbing Australia's Uluru Japanese tourist dies climbing Australia's Uluru
Evacuation orders lifted, others ordered in California wildfire Evacuation orders lifted, others ordered in California wildfire
Woman with leg stuck in train refuses ambulance because it's too expensive Woman with leg stuck in train refuses ambulance because it's too expensive