Survey shows gender inequality in housework in Seoul

SEOUL, July 3 (UPI) -- Women in Seoul do more work at home than men and many still think women should focus on domestic work than build their career, according to an annual life survey released by the Seoul Metropolitan Government on Tuesday.

The survey asked 42,687 citizens aged from 15 to their 60s on various socioeconomic factors in life, as well as perceptions of gender roles, in September last year.

Fifty-eight percent said women do most of housework while men take part a bit to help. More than 26 percent said wives are fully responsible for housework. Only 14 percent share an equal amount of household tasks.

But more than 47 percent said men should do more housework than now.

Perceptions in gender roles show traditional stereotypes.

More than 32 percent said men should be the main breadwinner while women should focus on housework and family care. More respondents of those in 60s or above agreed to the traditional gender roles in a family with 43 percent.

Some 34 percent said women should support their husbands' career while scaling back their career ambitions.

"Average hours men spend on housework is an important indicator for equal gender roles in marriage and family. We have a growing number of working women, but the reality is that women take on the bigger burden in household duties," wrote a 2017 report on gender equality by the Seoul-based Korean Women's Development Institute.

Women spent three hours and 19 minutes on household duties and an hour on childcare while men spent 34 minutes doing housework and 16 minutes on family care in 2014, according to the report.

"It's important to change the unequal share of housework in a family and such uneven division of housework disrupts women to have balance in work and life," the report said.