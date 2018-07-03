British hospital worker accused in deaths of 8 babies

July 3 (UPI) -- Authorities arrested a health worker in northwestern Britain Tuesday, accused of killing eight babies and attempting to kill six others.

Chesshire Police said a female worker is responsible for the deaths that occurred in the neonatal unit at Countess of Chester Hospital, about 25 miles southwest of Manchester.

"This is a highly complex and very sensitive investigation and, as you can appreciate, we need to ensure we do everything we possibly can to try to establish in detail what has led to these baby deaths," Det. Paul Hughes said.

Investigators examined 15 baby deaths between June 2015 and June 2016 and six near deaths. Officials said the scope has since widened to include the killing of 17 babies and attempted murders of 15 others in the 16 months before that.

The unidentified woman was arrested Tuesday. Officials said she's accused in at least eight of the deaths and attempted deaths in six others.

"This is an extremely difficult time for all the families and it is important to remember that, at the heart of this, there are a number of bereaved families seeking answers as to what happened to their children," Hughes said.