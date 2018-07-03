Home / Top News / World News

At least 8 dead after Saudi planes bomb Yemeni wedding party

By Susan McFarland  |  July 3, 2018 at 12:33 PM
July 3 (UPI) -- At least eight people were killed and six others injured Tuesday when Saudi warplanes bombed a wedding party in Yemen, officials said.

The party was traveling in a convoy through Sa'ada province when the airstrikes hit. Many of the dead included women and children, officials said. Several others were critically hurt.

Iran's PressTV reported 11 dead in what it called an "atrocious bombardment."

The airstrikes came on the same day UNICEF chief Henrietta Fore condemned the attacks that impact children in Yemen.

"There is no justification for this carnage," she said.

"Since 2015, more than half of health facilities have stopped working, and 1,500 schools have been damaged due to airstrikes and shelling. At least 2,200 children have been killed and 3,400 injured. These are only numbers we have been able to verify. The actual figures could be even higher."

Also Tuesday, another woman died in Sa'ada province when a Saudi military aircraft struck a residential building there -- and three workers were killed when an unmanned aerial vehicle struck their farm.

