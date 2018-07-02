Searchers nearing deep cave chamber that might hold missing teens

July 2 (UPI) -- Rescuers say they've made progress in their search for a dozen teenage soccer players trapped in a Thailand cave, who have now been missing for nine days.

Six Thai Navy SEAL divers have gone several miles into the cave complex after using pumps to reduce the water level in the flooded cave, which allowed divers to place guide ropes and air tanks along the route.

Rescuers are hoping the reduced flooding and new efforts will help them reach a deeper chamber, known as Pattaya Beach, where the members of the Wild Boar soccer team are believed to be trapped.

Rear Admiral Apakorn Yuukongkaew, commander of Thailand's SEAL unit, said divers had so far reached chamber three of the complex.

"Today what we have to do is to rush to the kids ... We will not stop until we find them," Yuukongkaew said.

Chiang Rai Governor Narongsak Osatanakorn said Monday 600 oxygen tanks have been placed in chamber three, as well as communications and electrical systems.

The missing boys, aged between 11 to 16, and their 25-year-old coach have been missing in the caves since June 23. The team went into the caves for an excursion but were stranded by heavy rains and flooding.

U.S. military rescuers arrived at the site last week with three British cave experts to help in the search. Experts from China and Australia have also arrived to help.

"I feel I have just lost my heart when I found his bag, mobile phone and his shoes," Sudsakorn Sutham, whose son Prajak is among the missing, told CNN. "But all I can do is wait."