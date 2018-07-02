North Korean economic official visits Beijing

SEOUL, July 2 (UPI) -- North Korea's top economic policy official visited China on Monday, two weeks after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's state visit to its regional partner.

Ku Bon-tae, vice minister of external economic affairs, arrived in Beijing on Monday, Yonhap reported.

According to a Chinese source, Ku's visit could signal the possibility of China and North Korea resuming their economic cooperation that has been stalled since North Korea was imposed with international sanctions following multiple missile and nuclear tests until last year, Yonhap reported.

China has supported U.N. sanctions against North Korea until recently.

Then it suggested that sanctions on North Korea should be eased after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump met in Singapore on June 12.

Another source said they could discuss cooperation in areas outside the sanctions such as tourism, Yonhap said.

In 2015, Ku visited China to attend a trade and investment fair in the northeastern Chinese province of Jilin as a head of North Korean economic and trade delegation. He also participated in the opening ceremony of the World Expo in Shanghai in the same year.