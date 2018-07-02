Kremlin: 'Political resolve' has improved U.S.-Russia relations

July 2 (UPI) -- The Russian government said Monday political will power has succeeded in improving relations with the United States ahead of this month's summit between President Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters although there's "no doubt" about differences between Moscow and Washington, American "political will" has shifted the landscape in a positive direction.

"Political resolve has prevailed and at the moment, understanding is growing that such issues for discussion should not be an obstacle on the path to establishing and expanding bilateral dialogue, in this case at the top level," Peskov said.

Peskov, however, stopped short of saying there's been a "thaw" in relations.

"Let us not rush to speak about thaws," he said, adding the two sides must still "discuss and review the differences and sources of major concern in bilateral relations."

Trump and Putin are scheduled to meet on July 16 in Helsinki, Finland, to discuss "a range of national security issues."

One issue that won't be on the table, Peskov said, is Russia's 2014 annexation of Crimea -- a move that created tensions with a number of Western governments.

"The Russian president has stated many times and explained to his interlocutors that such an issue as Crimea cannot be and will never be on the agenda, as Crimea is an inalienable part of Russia," Peskov said. "All other issues are a matter of a consensus, for discussions and a search for possible common ground."

The two leaders are likely to discuss Syria, with Trump planning to ask Putin for help to oust Iranian influence, which has helped keep Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in power.

"I don't think Assad is the strategic issue. I think Iran is the strategic issue," U.S. national security adviser John Bolton said Sunday.