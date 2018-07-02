Home / Top News / World News

India to introduce ICBM to strategic forces

The Agni-V could bring targets in China into range.
By Elizabeth Shim Contact the Author   |  July 2, 2018 at 10:55 AM
July 2 (UPI) -- India is planning to induct its latest intercontinental ballistic missile into strategic forces, according to multiple press reports.

Agni-V, the fifth missile in a series, is a long-range projectile that could bring into range targets across China, Defenseworld.net reported Monday.

The ballistic missile was tested in June for the sixth time, is nuclear capable and has a striking distance of 3,100 miles, according to India TV News.

The series of Indian missiles the Agni-V joins includes the Agni I with a range of 435 miles, the 1,230-mile range Agni II, the 1,550-mile range Agni III, and the 2,170-mile range Agni IV.

India's Integrated Guided Missile Development Project previously called off the Agni series in 2008, but after the successful test of the Agni-V off the Odisha coast in June, more pre-induction tests are being planned for July.

India's Strategic Forces Command will operate the ICBM system, according to Indian news agency PTI.

An official with the Agni-V program said the missile is a "strategic asset that will act as a deterrent."

India is one of a handful of countries that have retained long-range missiles, a list that includes the United States, China, Russia, France and North Korea.

India previously tested the Agni-V on April 19, 2012, Sept. 15, 2013, Jan. 31, 2015 and Dec. 26, 2016.

The fifth test took place Jan. 18, 2018.

India has also been integrating the Brahmos supersonic cruise missile on 40 Sukhoi combat aircraft, according to Defenseworld.net

The Brahmos is the world's fastest supersonic cruise missile.

