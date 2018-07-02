German interior minister offers to quit amid migration row

July 2 (UPI) -- Germany's interior minister has offered to resign after rejecting a controversial migration deal negotiated by German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Horst Seehofer said Sunday he would step down from his role as interior minister and as leader of the Christian Social Union -- the sister party of Merkel's Christian Democrats. Seehofer agreed to meet with Merkel on Monday in hopes of reaching an agreement.

"In the interest of the country and the ability by the coalition to act, we want to try to find a way to unify on this central question: border control and refusal, only on this question," Seehofer said Monday. "And I hope that we can manage it. This is an act of goodwill on my part and another attempt to come to an agreement, otherwise this would have been it today."

Seehofer, who has called for tougher policies on refugees, had given Merkel two weeks to broker a deal with other European Union leaders that would allow German police to reject migrants at the border who are already registered in another EU country.

Under current EU law, asylum seekers at the border must be taken in and arrangements made on a case-by-case basis to send them back to the first country of entry.

Seehofer's threat to resign comes after Merkel's Christian Democrats passed a resolution Sunday supporting her position on migration.

The interior minister said he had a conversation "with no effect" with Merkel when they discussed the migration policy and noted he was unhappy with the agreement brokered by Merkel with the Europeans.

If the CSU party withdraws its support for Merkel's coalition, the German chancellor would be left without a majority in the country's parliament -- potentially prompting new elections.

Friday, Merkel stayed up late with EU leaders to decide on a new migrant deal, claiming Greece and Spain had agreed to take back migrants stopped at the Bavarian-Austrian border who are proven to have entered their countries first - a move she hoped would allay Seehofer's concerns.

"The sum of all we've agreed is equivalent to what the CSU wants - that's my personal view, but the CSU have to decide for themselves," the chancellor said.