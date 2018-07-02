Gang may have used drones to help Redoine Faid escape prison

July 2 (UPI) -- A gang that helped a notorious French murderer with a 25-year sentence escape from prison may have used drones to gather information for the prison break.

Redoine Faid, 46, escaped from Reau prison in France on Sunday after armed men broke in and created a diversion, officials said. Faid is believed to have gotten away in a helicopter as the men distracted the guards.

The entire operation lasted less than 10 minutes and no one was injured.

French authorities believe the escape plan was well-planned and required several reconnaissance missions.

French justice minister Nicole Belloubet said drones were spotted flying over the Reau prison in recent months, which could be linked to Sunday's escape.

The helicopter used in the escape landed in the one prison courtyard not fitted with anti-aircraft netting, prompting authorities to believe the mission was in the works for some time.

"Someone spotted this possible way out, and it could have been done using drones," Belloubet said.

The helicopter used in Faid's escape landed near Charles-de-Gaulle-Roissy airport north of Paris where a fourth individual was waiting with a black Renault Mégane getaway car. The pilot of the helicopter, who was forced to fly the escapee, was unharmed.

In April, Faid was sentenced to 25 years for masterminding a botched armed robbery in 2010 in which French police officer Aurélie Fouquet was killed. Earlier, the escaped prisoner had been released from prison after convincing parole officials he had put his criminal past behind him.

"My demons aren't asleep. They're completely dead," Faid said previously, adding he had "turned a page."