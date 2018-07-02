Flights, ferries canceled due to heavy rain in South Korea

SEOUL, July 1 (UPI) -- Heavy rains have stalled flights and ferries across South Korea, causing massive flooding in farms and residential areas in some parts of the country.

Torrential rain has led to warnings as the country experienced 80mm to 440mm rain per day over the weekend, according to forecasters.

The heavy rain caused massive flooding in farms and residential areas in the country's North Jeolla Province, killing more than 56,000 livestock. Services for flights and ferries are mostly halted, Yonhap reported.

Heavy rains are expected to continue as typhoon Prapiroon, passing the west of Okinawa on Monday, approaches the southernmost island of Jeju.

Forecasters predict heavy showers of more than 30mm of rain in an hour with heavy winds, thunders and lightning as the typhoon is expected to pass through the country's eastern part from Monday night to Wednesday, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration.

Forecasters expect the typhoon will travel between the country's eastern part and the north of Kyushu and exist towards the north part of East Sea on Wednesday.