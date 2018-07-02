Home / Top News / World News

Australia cuts funding to Palestine, fearing support of terrorism

By Ed Adamczyk Contact the Author   |  July 2, 2018 at 7:27 AM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
| License Photo

July 2 (UPI) -- Australia's funding of Palestine through the World Bank was stopped on Monday, the country's foreign ministry said Monday, out of concern the money is aiding terrorism.

The reallocation of $10 million will move the money from the World Bank Multi-Donor Trust Fund and directed to the United Nations' Humanitarian Fund for the Palestinian Territories.

The U.N. fund provides basic services to Palestinians, including healthcare, food, water, improved sanitation and shelter. The majority of the money in the fund is spent in Gaza.

"I wrote to the Palestinian Authority ... to seek clear assurance that Australian funding is not being used to assist Palestinians convicted of politically motivated violence," Australia Foreign Minister Julie Bishop said in a statement.

"However, I am concerned that in providing funds for this aspect of the PA's operations there is an opportunity for it to use its own budget to activities that Australia would never support."

Bishop added she's confident no Australian contributions have been misused.

Related UPI Stories
Topics: Gaza
Trending Stories
Nine people stabbed at refugee housing in Boise, Idaho Nine people stabbed at refugee housing in Boise, Idaho
Philippines mayor shot dead during flag-raising ceremony Philippines mayor shot dead during flag-raising ceremony
Children turn to activism at immigration rallies Children turn to activism at immigration rallies
Japanese rocket loses thrust, explodes after takeoff Japanese rocket loses thrust, explodes after takeoff
Mountain climber dead, 2 rescued after avalanche in Pakistan Mountain climber dead, 2 rescued after avalanche in Pakistan