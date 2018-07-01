Mountain climber dead, 2 rescued after avalanche in Pakistan

July 1 (UPI) -- Pakistan's air force rescued two British mountain climbers Sunday after an avalanche stranded them and left their Austrian climbing partner dead.

Using a helicopter, the rescuers removed Bruce Normand and Timothy Miller from the remote peak in northern Pakistan. They were trapped at about 19,400 feet on Ultar Sar in the Karakoram range.

Maj. Gen. Asif Ghafoor, a spokesman for the Pakistani military, described the rescue as a "daring mission."

The rescuers also recovered the body of Christian Huber, who died when the avalanche crushed the mountaineers' tent during a storm. The two survivors sustained minor injuries, Abdul Kharim, of Higher Ground Expeditions, which organized the trip,told The Guardian.

"Our gratitude to the Pakistan Army pilots who rescued two British climbers trapped by an avalanche on Ultar Sar Peak near Hunza," said Thomas Drew, Britain's High Commissioner in Pakistan. "Our thoughts with their Austrian fellow climber who did not survive the avalanche."