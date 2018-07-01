Home / Top News / World News

Mountain climber dead, 2 rescued after avalanche in Pakistan

By Danielle Haynes Follow @DanielleHaynes1 Contact the Author   |  July 1, 2018 at 11:04 AM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments

July 1 (UPI) -- Pakistan's air force rescued two British mountain climbers Sunday after an avalanche stranded them and left their Austrian climbing partner dead.

Using a helicopter, the rescuers removed Bruce Normand and Timothy Miller from the remote peak in northern Pakistan. They were trapped at about 19,400 feet on Ultar Sar in the Karakoram range.

Maj. Gen. Asif Ghafoor, a spokesman for the Pakistani military, described the rescue as a "daring mission."

The rescuers also recovered the body of Christian Huber, who died when the avalanche crushed the mountaineers' tent during a storm. The two survivors sustained minor injuries, Abdul Kharim, of Higher Ground Expeditions, which organized the trip,told The Guardian.

"Our gratitude to the Pakistan Army pilots who rescued two British climbers trapped by an avalanche on Ultar Sar Peak near Hunza," said Thomas Drew, Britain's High Commissioner in Pakistan. "Our thoughts with their Austrian fellow climber who did not survive the avalanche."

Related UPI Stories
Topics: Google
Trending Stories
Trump asks Saudi Arabia's King Salman for more oil Trump asks Saudi Arabia's King Salman for more oil
California man's killing at campsite could be linked to 7 past shootings California man's killing at campsite could be linked to 7 past shootings
Trump comments spark U.S. ambassador to Estonia's resignation Trump comments spark U.S. ambassador to Estonia's resignation
'Families Belong Together' rallies draw thousands across U.S. 'Families Belong Together' rallies draw thousands across U.S.
Virginia GOP chairman John Whitbeck to resign Virginia GOP chairman John Whitbeck to resign