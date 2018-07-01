Home / Top News / World News

Japanese rocket loses thrust, explodes after takeoff

By Danielle Haynes Follow @DanielleHaynes1 Contact the Author   |  July 1, 2018 at 9:30 AM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments

July 1 (UPI) -- What was expected to be Japan's first privately developed rocket to reach outer space burst into flames shortly after takeoff, leaving officials at Interstellar Technologies Inc. puzzled about what went wrong.

The unmanned 1-ton, 10-meter-long Momo-2 rocket lost thrust about 4 seconds after takeoff Saturday morning in Hokkaido and crashed back to the ground at 6 seconds. The rocket, filled with ethanol and liquid oxygen, exploded upon impact.

There were no injuries.

"I could not immediately understand what happened," Interstellar Technologies President Takahiro Inagawa said in a news conference. "We could not accomplish what we were expected to do. I feel sorry for that."

It was the second rocket failure for the company in a year. In July 2017, the Momo-1 rocket reached an altitude of about 62 miles, but the mission was aborted after losing contact.

Inagawa said he would like to continue trying launching a rocket into space. Interstellar Technologies is attempting to provide affordable commercial space flights.

The company launched an investigation into the failure.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Trump asks Saudi Arabia's King Salman for more oil Trump asks Saudi Arabia's King Salman for more oil
California man's killing at campsite could be linked to 7 past shootings California man's killing at campsite could be linked to 7 past shootings
Trump comments spark U.S. ambassador to Estonia's resignation Trump comments spark U.S. ambassador to Estonia's resignation
'Families Belong Together' rallies draw thousands across U.S. 'Families Belong Together' rallies draw thousands across U.S.
Virginia GOP chairman John Whitbeck to resign Virginia GOP chairman John Whitbeck to resign