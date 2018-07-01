Canada imposes retaliatory tariffs on $12.5B of U.S. goods

July 1 (UPI) -- Canadian tariffs on more than 100 U.S. goods went into effect on Sunday, as a retaliatory effort against similar measures imposed by the United States.

Canada imposed tariffs on about $12.5 billion worth of U.S. goods, intended to be proportional to steel and aluminum tariffs imposed by the United States in June.

The new tariffs place a 25 percent tax on more than 40 U.S. steel products and a tax of 10 percent on more than 80 other items such as toffee, maple syrup, coffee beans and strawberry jam.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau offered praise for Canadian workers during his annual Canada Day statement on Sunday, as the tariffs went into effect.

"Canada's workers build the roads and bridges that get us to work on time and back home again. They put food on the table for families from coast to coast to coast. Some are young people starting their career, or newcomers bringing fresh talent to the workforce," he wrote. "From Ontario steel to Quebec aluminum, from agriculture and the energy sector in the Prairies and the North, to forestry in British Columbia and fisheries in the Atlantic, Canadians get the job done -- and build our communities along the way."

Trump levied a 25 percent tariff on imported steel and a 10 percent tax on foreign-made aluminum from Canada, Mexico and the European Union, which went into effect June 1 after failed attempts to reach deals to address national security concerns related to foreign-made steel and aluminum.

At the time Trudeau said it was necessary to hold the United States accountable for its actions.

"I have made it very clear to the president that it is not something we relish doing but it is something that we absolutely will do," he said. "[As] Canadians, we're polite, we're reasonable but we also will not be pushed around."

The Canadian government said it reached out to United States trade representative Robert Lighthizer six times in the past week and Trudeau spoke with U.S. President Donald Trump to settle the dispute, but efforts were unsuccessful, the New York Times reported.

The Canadian tariffs come after Harley-Davidson announced plans to move production of its motorcycles headed for EU customers outside the United States Monday to avoid retaliatory EU tariffs that went into effect last month.