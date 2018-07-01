At least 15 people killed in Afghanistan suicide bombing

July 1 (UPI) -- More than a dozen people died in a suicide bombing in the Afghan city of Jalalabad on Sunday, a government spokesman said.

The blast hit a busy market in Mukhabirat square in the capital of Afghanistan's Nangarhar province killing at least 15 people and injuring at least 20 more, provincial government spokesman Attaullah Khogiani said.

Afghan President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani was in the city meeting with provincial officials, elders and chieftains.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

The attacker was believed to have been targeting a group of Sikhs on their way to meet Ghani. At least 10 of the people who died in the attack were Sikh, a religion that originated in India.

The Indian Embassy in Kabul condemned the attack on Sunday.

"Today's terrorist attack again underlines the need for united global fight against international terrorism without discrimination and accountability of those who support terrorists in any manner," the statement said.