At least 26 dead in missile strikes on Syria base

April 30 (UPI) -- More than two dozen people died late Sunday when a barrage of missiles struck a military base in Syria, officials said.

The Syrian military reported the airstrikes near the cities of Hama and Aleppo, but did not report causalities.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported 26 people dead in the Hama attack, mostly Iranian soldiers.

The airstrikes at Hama hit munitions warehouses of the 47th brigade military base, which is used by Iran.

An unidentified Iranian official confirmed the death count and said about 200 ground-to-ground missiles had been destroyed. He added that Israel should expect retaliation after the May 6 parliamentary elections in Lebanon.

Several members of Hezbollah, one of Iran's military partners in Syria, are running for office, The New York Times reported on Monday.

Israel, which repeatedly bombs suspected Iranian convoys transporting weapons into Syria to regional allies, is believed to be behind the attacks. There has been no announcement of responsibility, though.

Russia blamed Israel for an April 6 strike on a Syrian military base -- in which seven Iranians, including an officer in Tehran's drone program, died.

Israel was silent on the issue on Monday, though it typically does not confirm or deny involvement in Syrian attacks.