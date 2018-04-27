South, North Korea declare commitment to full denuclearization, ending war

GOYANG, April 27 (UPI) -- The two Koreas have reached a landmark 'Panunjom Agreement' to achieve full denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and agreed to pursue a peace treaty to formally end the Korean War.

South and North Korean leaders Moon Jae-in and Kim Jong Un signed and declared a three-part agreement Friday after their historic summit talks at the Peace House building, on South Korea's side of the Panmunjom border village.

"Chairman Kim and I have set an unshakeable milestone on the denuclearization, permanent peace, and the shared prosperity of the people on the Korean Peninsula," Moon said, in a joint briefing with Kim, after they signed the document.

The two leaders also decided to pursue a formal end to end their state of war and seek a replacement of the current armistice with a peace treaty through trilateral efforts with the United States, or a four-way meeting including China.

South and North Korea are technically still at war as their 1950-53 Korean War ended with an armistice signed by the U.S.-led United Nations Command, North Korea and China.

Seoul and Pyongyang will also refrain from using force on one another and take measures to ease military tensions and build trust through a step-by-step process, according to the document.

The agreement also includes enhancing communication and exchanges between the two sides.

The two Koreas will establish a joint liason office in the North's industrial area of Kaesong to enable "close coordination" between two governments as well as ensure smooth civilian exchanges and cooperation.

The agreement also declares the resumption of meetings between war-separated Korean family members from Aug. 15, when Koreans celebrate the anniversary of its liberation from Japanese occupation.

The historic summit talks between the two leaders began at about 10:15 a.m. Seoul time. It marked the first time an inter-Korean summit has been held on the Southern side of the border, and the first time a North Korean leader crossed the Military Demarcation Line that divides the two Koreas.

The finer details of denuclearization and negotiation on the terms are expected to be addressed by Kim and U.S. President Donald Trump, during their proposed summit in the coming weeks.

Trump has said the meeting is likely to occur in late-May or early June.