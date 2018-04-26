Watch live: Leaders of North, South Korea meet in historic summit

April 26 (UPI) -- The historic meeting between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un begins Thursday evening Eastern time in the border village of Panmunjom.

It is the third inter-Korean summit, the first since 2007. It is the first in which foreign media were allowed to attend in person. UPI's Seoul reporter, Jennie Oh, is among the some 2,850 journalists covering the event live in Panmunjom.

The summit opening will be broadcast live. Arirang will host an {link:English-language livestream. : "https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PwLkrXIfo7I" target="_blank"} When Kim walks across the border, he will be the first North Korean leader to set foot in the South since the Korean War.

The leaders are expected to discuss an agreement to peacefully coexist and lay the groundwork for denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula. Both Moon and Kim will meet, separately, with U.S. President Donald Trump in the coming weeks.