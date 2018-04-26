U.N.: 10 South Sudanese aid workers kidnapped

April 26 (UPI) -- An armed group kidnapped 10 South Sudan aid workers in the southern town of Yei, the United Nations announced Thursday.

The humanitarian coordinator for South Sudan, Alain Noudehou, said the abduction took place Wednesday as the workers were en route from Yei to Tore as part of an aid convoy.

"We are deeply concerned about the whereabouts of these humanitarian workers and are urgently seeking information about their well-being," Noudehou said. "These individuals, U.N. and [non-governmental organization] staff, are here to help the people of South Sudan and should not be targeted. Our colleagues must be released without condition so that their work can continue."

Of the 10 who were kidnapped, one was from the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, two from the U.N. International Children's Fund, one from the South Sudanese Development Organization, two from South Sudanese NGO Across, three from Plan International and one from Action Africa Help.

Noudehou said this was the second abduction of aid workers in April and third in six months.