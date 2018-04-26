Kim Jong Un: two Koreas "shouldn't go back to square one and not denuclearize"

GOYANG, April 26 (UPI) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong Un says the two Koreas "shouldn't go back to square one and not denuclearize," as in the past.

The remarks came at a meeting between Kim and South Korean President Moon Jae-in for the first inter-Korean summit to be held in more than eleven years.

Before their summit talks began at around 10:30 a.m., at the Peace House building on South Korea's side of Panmunjom border village, the two leaders exchanged pleasantries as they sat across from each other.

North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un walked across the border to the South to meet South Korean President Moon Jae-in at 9:30 a.m. local time, at the Military Demarcation Line, which divides the two Koreas within the Panmunjom village.

Standing in front of the South's Freedom House that directly faces the MDL, Moon was waiting for Kim to appear across the border, through the doors of the North's Panmungak building, less than 300 feet away.

"The two leaders are to shake hands across the border, and Chairman Kim will cross the border under Moon's guidance," Seoul's Presidential Spokesman Kim Eui-kyeom told reporters at the summit press center on Friday.

This marks the first time a North Korean leader crosses the MDL, since the 1950-53 Korean War, and the first time the summit is held on the Southern side of the border.

Both previous South-North summits, in 2000 and 2007, took place in the North Korean capital of Pyongyang.