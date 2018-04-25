South and North Korea could set up joint office after summit

April 25 (UPI) -- South and North Korean officials may start working together under a single roof, following the inter-Korean summit on Friday.

South Korean media reported Wednesday that President Moon Jae-in is expected to propose stablishing a permanent inter-Korean liaison office to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on, during their summit talks.

A presidential official told Yonhap that it is possible the two leaders will discuss the issue during their meeting, and that the envisioned office would be a good step for easing tensions on the Korean Peninsula.

Another official reportedly said there could be additional offices set up on each side of the border.

From 2005 to 2010, officials from both sides worked together at a joint economic cooperation office at the inter-Korean Kaesong Industrial Complex.

Currently, Seoul and Pyongyang are communicating through the Freedom House on South Korea's side of the Panmunjom truce village and the Panmungak building that faces it directly across the Military Demarcation Line (MDL).

Seoul's Unification Ministry Spokesman Baik Tae-hyun said Wednesday that there are no specific details on the setting up a liaison office. However, he said the idea had been discussed in 2007, during the second inter-Korean summit in Pyongyang.

If Moon and Kim agree to set up a joint office, it will likely be located in Panmunjom truce village, according to Seoul officials, JoongAng Ilbo reported.

During Friday's summit, the two leaders are expected to discuss holding inter-Korean summit talks more regularly.