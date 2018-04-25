Home / Top News / World News

Report: China developing 'invisibility cloak' for non-stealth jets

By Elizabeth Shim Contact the Author   |  April 25, 2018 at 1:35 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
Sign up for our weekly Korea Now newsletter
An exclusive report putting perspective on the week's most important developments.

April 25 (UPI) -- China is developing "invisibility cloaks" that could help fighter jets evade radar, the South China Morning Post reported Wednesday.

The Hong Kong-based newspaper reported the Chinese military is developing "metamaterials" that can trick radars using radio wave-bending capabilities.

Jets previously classified as non-stealth could stand to benefit from the stealth coating that changes the way radio waves bounce off an aircraft's surface, creating either a "ghost image" or a minimized echo on a radar tracking Chinese planes.

A state laboratory in the Chinese city of Nanjing is developing the metamaterial that could pose challenges for early warning radar.

Chinese scientists previously told state media the research is only at the beginning stages and more applications are "on the way."

China has about 1,500 combat aircraft in use, and some are being tested for the new metamaterial, according to the Post.

Advancements in developing the invisibility cloaks for jets may be limited, however, according to Australia's News Corp.

Stealth extends far beyond camouflaging the skin of an aircraft, with engine fans and other parts also having a greater impact on the aircraft's radar reflectivity, according to the report.

The metamaterials might also be difficult to mass produce, even though Kuang-Chi, a technology based company in Shenzhen, stated it had begun mass production of a membrane-like substance that could be called a metamaterial.

A researcher at the Chinese Academy of Sciences said there is "still a lot of room for improvement" and Kuang-Chi President Liu Ruopeng has not responded to the Post confirming his claims to Chinese news site Ifeng.com

China retains about 20 J-20 stealth fighters.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
'Smallville' actress accused of sex trafficking freed on $5M bail 'Smallville' actress accused of sex trafficking freed on $5M bail
Dallas police make arrest following shooting of two officers Dallas police make arrest following shooting of two officers
Trump on Iran nuclear revival: 'They're going to have big problems' Trump on Iran nuclear revival: 'They're going to have big problems'
Macron urges Congress on climate change: 'There is no Planet B' Macron urges Congress on climate change: 'There is no Planet B'
NRA sets fundraising record, mostly from small donors NRA sets fundraising record, mostly from small donors