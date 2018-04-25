Japan education minister confirms visit to 'sexy yoga' studio

April 25 (UPI) -- Japan's education minister is under fire from local media for using a government-issued vehicle to attend sessions of "sexy yoga" in Tokyo.

The report of Education Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi's daytime forays into "cabaret yoga" or "sexy yoga" comes only a week after a Japanese finance ministry official was charged with sexually harassing women journalists.

According to weekly magazine Shukan Bunshun, Hayashi used a ministry car to visit a "yoga studio" operated by a Japanese adult video idol or actress.

Hayashi spent about two hours at the yoga studio, where services include a $100 per hour "oil massage."

The official would use the government vehicle to return to the office.

Shukan Bunshun reported evidence of one of Hayashi's visits that took place on the afternoon of April 16.

On Wednesday, Hayashi addressed the allegations but also rebuffed notions he was violating government rules, according to the Asahi Shimbun on Wednesday.

The administration of Japan's Shinzo Abe is under criticism for several controversies, including an under-the-table land deal between the government and Moritomo Gakuen, a school foundation with ties to first lady Akie Abe.

The education ministry is also under investigation for involvement in the illicit deal.

The school scandal has prompted protesters in Tokyo to gather on weekends, calling for Abe's resignation.

South Korean television network SBS reported Wednesday video footage of a protest that took place on Thursday included the playing of a South Korean protest song dubbed with Japanese lyrics.

The original song "The Truth Does Not Sink" was played during South Korean candlelight protests calling for the impeachment of former President Park Geun-hye and refers to the sinking of the South Korean ferry Sewol in 2014.