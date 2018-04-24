Trudeau: No national security element so far in Toronto attack

April 24 (UPI) -- Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday there was no indication that the "horrific" and "senseless" attack that killed 10 Toronto pedestrians has a national security element.

"Obviously all Canadians . . . will continue to have questions about why this happened, what could possibly be the motive behind it," Trudeau said. "At this time we have no reason to suspect there is a national security element to this attack. But obviously the investigation continues."

Investigators believe Alek Minassian, 25, of Richmond Hill, Ontario, intentionally drove onto the sidewalk at a busy intersection Monday afternoon. A motive had not emerged.

Minassian was scheduled to appear in court to answer charges at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Investigators told CNN aFacebook account believed to belong to Minassian had a post earlier Monday that read, "All hail the Supreme Gentleman Elliot Rodger!"

Rodger killed six people -- and himself -- and injured 14 others in an attack near the University of California, Santa Barbara campus in 2014. Police said he had a personal grievance relating to his belief in extremist men's rights activism, in which he believed women do not want gender equality and have instead been brainwashed.

In Monday's Toronto attack, the white rental van rammed into the crowd at a busy intersection. The driver fled on foot and was captured a short time later.

Kenneth Wu, who saw the van on the move, told CBC News he locked eyes with the driver.

"As soon as he passed my car, he turned around and looked at me face-to-face," Wu said. "That's when I saw he was a very angry and scared young guy."

One of the victims was identified Tuesday as Anne Marie D'Amico, an employee of the Invesco investment firm.