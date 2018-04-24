Toronto van driver who killed 10 to face criminal charges in court

April 24 (UPI) -- The van driver suspected of killing 10 people and injuring several others after hitting a crowd of pedestrians will face multiple charges in a Toronto court Tuesday.

It's unclear exactly what charges Alek Minassian, 25, will face, but they will be detailed at the 10 a.m. EDT hearing.

Although no motive has emerged, authorities believe Minassian's actions appeared to be deliberate.

Canadian Minister of Public Safety Ralph Goodale said there appeared to be no national security connection.

A Facebook account believed to belong to Minassian was reported to have a post earlier Monday that read, "All hail the Supreme Gentleman Elliot Rodger!"

Elliot Rodger killed six people and injured 14 in an attack near the University of California, Santa Barbara campus in 2014. Police said he had a personal grievance relating to his belief in extremist men's rights activism, in which he believed women do not want gender equality and have instead been brainwashed.

The van ran into the crowd Monday afternoon at a busy Toronto intersection. Officials said Minassian fled the scene on foot and was captured a short time later.

Witnesses described the scene of the incident as a war zone.

RELATED At least 10 killed as van strikes pedestrians in Toronto

Kenneth Wu, who saw the van on the move, told CBC News he locked eyes with Minassian.

"As soon as he passed my car, he turned around and looked at me face-to-face," Wu said. "That's when I saw he was a very angry and scared young guy."

Christian Ali, a witness to the van attack, described seeing bodies on the street.

"About 20 seconds after that, I came upon a crowd of about 30 people ... probably about five people on the ground, bleeding," Ali told CNN.